Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in General Electric by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 791,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 311,623 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $97.84 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

