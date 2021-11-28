Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $327.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.14 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

