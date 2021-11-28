Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

