Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Katz bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

