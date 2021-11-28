Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.42

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and traded as high as $42.86. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 719 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

