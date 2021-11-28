Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.42

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and traded as high as $42.86. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 719 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.