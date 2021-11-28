TriumphX Price Up 125.6% Over Last Week (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 125.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $17.27 million and $1.36 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00087952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

