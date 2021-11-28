Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBOX. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

