Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $152,845.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00232786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

