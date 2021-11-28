Trinity Network Credit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,466.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $400,287.84 and approximately $55,466.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00235306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

