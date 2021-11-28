Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

