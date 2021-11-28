Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,025,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

