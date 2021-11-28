Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

