Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,184.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMO opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $65.83.

