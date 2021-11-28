Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

NYSE:PXD opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $98.59 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

