Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,296. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

