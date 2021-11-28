Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,282 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $184.35 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

