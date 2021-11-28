Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

COST stock opened at $546.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $554.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.