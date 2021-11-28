Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

