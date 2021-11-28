Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

