Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Critical Survey

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.55% 2.27% Kingstone Companies -4.28% -15.39% -4.28%

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.31 $90.77 million $0.46 19.83 Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.40 $970,000.00 ($0.64) -7.81

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Trean Insurance Group and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.92%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Kingstone Companies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

