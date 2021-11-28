Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 601.2% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TVPKF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.