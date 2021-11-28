Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $19.40. 16,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.6505 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

