Transform Wealth LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.