TokenPay Price Tops $0.0531 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $68,798.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,740.94 or 0.98798486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.95 or 0.00621288 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.