TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) vs. Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Head to Head Survey

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get TNR Technical alerts:

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TNR Technical and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TNR Technical and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.10 $97.80 million $4.30 23.82

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Technical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Technical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.