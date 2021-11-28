Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

