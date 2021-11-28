Tiaa Fsb Sells 744 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $161.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

