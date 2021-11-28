Tiaa Fsb Has $2.02 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

