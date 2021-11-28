Tiaa Fsb Has $1.83 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $124.83 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

