Tiaa Fsb Has $1.29 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

