Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

