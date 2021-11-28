Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

