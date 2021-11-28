Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THUPY stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. It operates through the Outdoor and Bags, and Specialty segments. The Outdoor and Bags segment offers sport and cargo carriers such as bike carriers, cargo carriers, roof racks, and water, winter, and other carriers; bags for electronic devices such as camera bags, laptop bags and mobile handheld device cases, and others; and other outdoor and bags such as RV products, Active with Kids, and sport and travel bags.

