Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

