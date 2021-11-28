Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $315,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

