Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $199.98 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $199,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

