Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $263,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $70.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

