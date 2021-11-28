Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $45.14.

