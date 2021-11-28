Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $45.14.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.