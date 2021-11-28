Thomas Michael Coughlin Purchases 1,000 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.