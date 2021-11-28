The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE PG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

