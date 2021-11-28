The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
