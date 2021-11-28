The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

