The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

