The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTW opened at $19.91 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

