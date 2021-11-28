The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Friday. Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

