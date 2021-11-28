The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.79 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

