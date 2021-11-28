The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

