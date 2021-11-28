The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GGZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 12,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,331. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

