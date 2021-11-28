TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 3,036,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 1,501,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 99.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 1,022,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

