Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 11% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $466,386.65 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,149.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.93 or 0.01017431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00263608 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003531 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

