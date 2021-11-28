Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading 9.9% Higher

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price traded up 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. 481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 181,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

